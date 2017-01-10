Manchester City Transfer News: Holger Badstuber Move Discussed by Pep Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said he may move for a defender in the January transfer window but revealed he has not spoken to Bayern Munich about signing Holger Badstuber.

Guardiola's side have struggled defensively at times this season, and the Spaniard is reported to be considering reinforcements.

Per Allan Valente of Sky Sports, the City boss said:

"If we need something, maybe it's at the back, central defenders or full-back. We are evaluating if there's a chance to take one [defender]. I know Holger, he's a fantastic player, a fantastic guy, but he's a Bayern Munich player, and we should first of all speak with them and with him."

More to follow.