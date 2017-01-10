Lionel Messi Statue Destroyed by Vandals After Standing Less Than 1 Year

A bronze statue of Argentina captain Lionel Messi has been cut in half by vandals less than a year after it was unveiled in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

As reported by Goal's Daniel Edwards, a statement from the Buenos Aires city government did not reveal the identity of any known suspects but stated that the statue would be repaired:

"The statue of Lionel Messi fell victim to an act of vandalism that left the footballer's sculpture without its top half. The City Government is now working on its repair."

Onda Cero programme El Transistor provided images of the damaged statue:

Así han dejado unos vándalos la estatua de Leo Messi en Buenos Aires #ElTransistor pic.twitter.com/yrhxgrEPh0 — El Transistor (@ElTransistorOC) January 9, 2017

Erected on the banks of the Rio de la Plata, the sculpture of Messi was unveiled in June last year, just days after the Barcelona star had announced his retirement from the international game following Argentina's defeat in the 2016 Copa America final, per BBC News.

The 29-year-old has since reversed his decision to quit the Albiceleste, telling Argentinian newspaper La Nacion he would "prefer to [fix Argentinean football] from inside and not criticise from outside," via The Independent.

Argentina are struggling in the CONMEBOL qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup—they lie fifth in the South American standings.

However, Messi netted as they convincingly beat Colombia 3-0 in their last outing and will hope for a repeat performance in their next qualifier against Chile in March.