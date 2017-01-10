Manchester United Transfer News: Kyle Walker, Danny Rose Bid Amid City Rumours

Manchester United are reportedly ready to battle local rivals Manchester City to sign Kyle Walker and Danny Rose from Tottenham Hotspur.

The Spurs and England pair have excelled again this season and are arguably the best full-back duo in the Premier League.

Per Phil Cadden of The Sun, United manager Jose Mourinho is now prepared to bid £60 million for both players but faces competition from the Etihad Stadium club. City boss Pep Guardiola has been keen to sign No. 1 target Rose since his arrival in England, Cadden wrote.

Both Rose and Walker are 26 years old and both are key players for the north London club. Manager Mauricio Pochettino relies heavily on them to give his side width and support the midfield and attack. Many opposition teams have struggled to combat their speed and athleticism, particularly over the past two seasons.

The similarities between the players are stark.

While Walker has improved in his defensive positioning, Rose is seemingly becoming a better player every week and now offers a consistent threat in attack, as shown when his goal bailed Spurs out in a 2-1 win over Burnley on Dec. 18.

They are key to Spurs' attacking play and are among the defenders who have carved out the most chances for their team-mates in the league this season, per Kieran Gill of MailOnline.

Both men have plenty of pace to recover any loss in position, and they continue to show an improving tactical awareness.

Walker and Rose have shown they can adapt to a tactical switch, such as the one Pochettino made when he changed to a 3-4-2-1 formation for Spurs' 3-0 victory over Hull City last month.

Most Chances Created By Defenders In Premier League Player Team Number of chances Nathaniel Clyne Liverpool 30 Kyle Walker Tottenham 28 Patrick van Aanholt Sunderland 27 Christian Fuchs Leicester City 22 Danny Rose Tottenham 21 Daily Mail

They are helped by a solid centre-back partnership of Jan Vertonghen and Toby Alderweireld, while the signing of Victor Wanyama last summer to cover distance in midfield means they have an ideal platform from which to display their freedom and attacking intent.

Pochettino's plan against Hull was to get the pair further up the pitch as his team have struggled against opposition who defend deep.

And although Hull are among the Premier League strugglers, this was a small measure of just how much the duo's performances matter to the Tottenham side.

Per David Hytner of the Guardian, Rose said of the formation after that match:

I enjoyed it a lot. It gives me and Kyle licence to get forward a bit more and we've justified it with our assists. Once we start working on it a bit more, I think it'll show. It’s nice to have that plan B. Sometimes, when we play the usual formation, it's a bit easier for teams to sit back.

It is fair to say that any Manchester United bid of £60 million for the pair is unlikely to succeed.

The full-back positions have proved troublesome for Mourinho since he arrived at Old Trafford. While Matteo Darmian has featured only fleetingly, Luke Shaw has again missed large chunks of the campaign through injury.

In the transfer market, it is probable Spurs chairman Daniel Levy would demand far more than £30 million each for two of his star men.

Additionally, Levy would surely have in his mind the fact that Guardiola and City splashed out £47.5 million alone on John Stones, another talented England defender.

Such has been their dynamic displays, the club hierarchy will no doubt be aware how much they are coveted by rival clubs.

While it would be a clear disappointment to Spurs supporters and represent a big backward step, it could be a case of name your price if Levy decided to cash in on both Walker and Rose.