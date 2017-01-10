Apia International 2017: Tuesday Sydney Tennis Scores, Results, Updated Schedule

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

World No. 1 Angelique Kerber's poor start to the 2017 season continued as she lost 7-6(5), 6-2 to 19-year-old Daria Kasatkina to crash out of the Apia International in Sydney at the second-round stage on Tuesday.

Third seed Dominika Cibulkova was also downed in the second round by Eugenie Bouchard, and defending champion Svetlana Kuznetsova was another surprise loser, but Caroline Wozniacki and Johanna Konta both made it safely through to the last eight in straight sets.

In the men's draw, Gilles Muller made it into the second round after an entertaining three-setter against Alexandr Dolgopolov and seventh seed Martin Klizan was forced to retire against Andrey Kuznetsov

Here are the full results from the day's action:

Apia International Sydney 2017: Tuesday Results Women's Draw (Round 2) Score Daria Kasatkina bt (1) Angelique Kerber 7-6(5), 6-2 (6) Johanna Konta bt Daria Gavrilova 6-1, 6-3 Eugenie Bouchard bt. (3) Dominika Cibulkova 6-4, 6-3 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova bt. (5) Svetlana Kuznetsova 7-5, 6-3 (10) Caroline Wozniacki bt. Yulia Putintseva 6-0, 7-5 Barbora Strycova bt. (9) Roberta Vinci 6-2, 6-3 Ying-Ying Duan bt. Coco Vandeweghe 6-3, 6-2 Men's Draw (Round 1) Score Mischa Zverev bt. Nicolas Almagro 6-4, 6-2 Alex De Minaur bt. Benoit Paire 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(1) Andrey Kuznetsov bt. (7) Martin Klizan 2-6, 6-1, 3-0 ret. (6) Gilles Muller bt. Alexandr Dolgopolov 3-6, 6-3, 7-5 Jordan Thompson bt. Nikoloz Basilashvili 7-5, 6-2 ATP World Tour

Tuesday Recap

Having fallen to Elina Svitolina in the Brisbane International quarter-finals just five days ago Kerber was looking to get back on track as she prepared for the start of her Australian Open defence.

However, after being given a bye through to the second round in Sydney, she was downed by Kasatkina in just over 90 minutes.

She was broken five times in total, three of them coming in the second set after Kasatkina showed superb mettle to edge a very tight tiebreak.

Kerber, 28, simply did not look anywhere near her best—she made 41 unforced errors in the match—and Kasatkina was clinical in taking advantage for the biggest win of her career, per WTA:

FIRST Top 5 win!



19 year old @DKasatkina knocks out World No.1 Angelique Kerber 7-6(5), 6-2 for a spot in @SydneyTennis Quarterfinals! pic.twitter.com/RmnpIQSfO2 — WTA (@WTA) January 10, 2017

The youngster will now face Konta in the quarter-finals after the Brit came through her encounter with Daria Gavrilova.

Although a convincing scoreline in the end for the world No. 10, Konta toiled somewhat, taking only four of the 20 break points she earned while giving up two from two on her own serve.

Meanwhile, 2014 Wimbledon finalist Bouchard reached her first quarter-final since the 2016 Malaysian Open back in March as she saw off Cibulkova in straight sets, and she will take on Kuznetsova's vanquisher, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

The top seeds in the men's draw are not in action until Wednesday, but Muller and Dolgopolov served up an excellent three-set clash—that ran to over two hours—to whet the appetite in the first round.

Klizan, meanwhile, won the opening set against Kuznetsov 6-2 in comfortable fashion but then lost nine of next 10 games before retiring.