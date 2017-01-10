Alabama vs. Clemson: Game Grades, Analysis for Tide

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse the slideshow

Alabama could not complete college football's first 15-0 season as they fell to Clemson 35-31 in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night.

The Crimson Tide allowed a touchdown pass from Deshaun Watson to Hunter Renfrow with one second to go in the game and could not secure back-to-back national titles.

It was the first CFP National Championship game loss in head coach Nick Saban's career, and it was the first time in 10 seasons that one of his Alabama teams had blown a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead.

Alabama finished the season at 14-1 and as champions of the SEC and the Peach Bowl.