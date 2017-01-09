Bo Scarbrough Injury: Alabama RB Injures Leg vs. Clemson in CFP Championship

Use your ← → (arrow) keys to browse more stories

Alabama Crimson Tide running back Bo Scarbrough suffered a lower-leg injury during the third quarter of Monday night's College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Clemson, per Nick Cole of SEC Country.

He did not return to the game.

While Scarbrough did emerge from the Alabama locker room upon leaving the game, he went straight to the medical tent to get further work done, per Lauren Sisler of AL.com.

The sophomore was the toughest offensive weapon to stop on Monday night as he rushed for 93 yards on 16 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

On the nation's largest stage, Scarbrough recently showed just how much of a force he can be when receiving regular playing time. During the Peach Bowl against Washington, Scarbrough rumbled for 180 yards on 19 carries for another two scores.

The 6'2", 228-pound back is an uncanny mix of power and speed that makes him such a difficult player to plan for.

Heading into Monday night, he rushed for 719 yards on 109 carries for an average of 6.6 yards per rush. However, in an offense that included the rushing capabilities of quarterback Jalen Hurts and No. 1 rusher Damien Harris, Scarbrough was a secondary option at times.

His departure from the national championship game showed how important he was to the Alabama offense. The Crimson Tide punted three-straight times after Scarbrough's exit with Clemson down just three late in the fourth quarter.

After Clemson scored with 4:38 remaining, Hurts managed to spin together a go-ahead drive to put Alabama up 31-28 with 2:07 to go. But Alabama came up just short as Clemson pulled out the 35-31 win with Scarbrough merely a spectator.